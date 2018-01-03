"Hank's main concern is how the 'baby is going to climb out of the tunnel,' " Brooklyn Decker previously told PEOPLE of her son

Hank is a big brother!

The 2-year-old little boy’s parents, Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick, welcomed their second child, a daughter, Decker announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple have named their daughter — who arrived in late November — Stevie, a source tells PEOPLE. No further details have been released.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” Decker captioned a selfie in which she’s cuddling with her new baby girl while aforementioned dog hangs out in the background.

The new mom, 30, shared on Instagram in October that her baby girl was in the breech position, cheekily captioning the upside-down shot, “Can someone please help me turn this breech baby. I hear this works.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Decker’s Perfect Reaction to Finding Out She Is Pregnant

The 35-year-old former pro tennis player revealed that he and his actress and model wife were expecting a daughter in July during an acceptance speech he gave at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017 ceremony.

“You’re the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full,” he addressed Decker. “Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you.”

Image zoom Credit: Rick Kern/WireImage

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears

The Grace and Frankie star and Finery co-founder divulged to PEOPLE in September at the Create & Cultivate conference that her son’s primary focus is on how his baby sister is going to come into the world.

“Hank’s main concern is how the ‘baby is going to climb out of the tunnel.’ Sounds pleasant, right?” she joked. “Making a human has its disgusting moments, but it’s also pretty darn great. I’m feeling lucky.”

“I’ve always been a big proponent of nurturing a community of women who help other women in real ways, regardless of if I was having a girl or a boy,” she added. “This isn’t just an idea to teach our girls — it’s something I hope to teach my son as well. After all, if we want to succeed, we’re even stronger with the support of the men around us.”