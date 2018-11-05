Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick's Son, 3, Wore a 'Wildly Inappropriate' Costume on Halloween

Halloween this year was a very spooky occasion for the Decker-Roddick clan.

Son Hank, 3, went trick-or-treating for the first time and was in charge of choosing the costumes, including for his parents Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick.

PEOPLE heard the tale firsthand at Thursday night’s 13th Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala in Austin, Texas, where the former tennis champion, 36, and actress and entrepreneur walked the red carpet. Dierks Bentley also performed at the event to raise money for the foundation, which provides after-school and summer programs for children and families in need.

“We were in Charlotte visiting my parents so this was Hank’s first time trick-or-treating,” Decker, 31, told PEOPLE. “He was a combination of things. He called it a nice monster but he really was a demonic pumpkin.”

“It was wildly inappropriate for a 3-year-old,” added the mother of two. “It was this terrifying adult mask, which he wanted because he saw it as a nice monster.”

Eventually, Decker explained, they had to remove their son’s mask because he was scaring too many of the other kids in the neighborhood.

But Hank didn’t stop at picking out his own costume — he wanted a say in choosing what his parents would wear. “I was a bearded witch,” said Decker. “And he had Andy as this terrifying clown. But everyone was really disturbing.”

“It was like a freaky clown mask but it had a smile so his little 3-year-old mind processed that as a happy one,” added Roddick.

Next year, Hank will be able to trick-or-treat in his own neighborhood in Austin as the family is moving out of their renovated Texas farmhouse just outside of the city to be in the heart of downtown.

They’ll still split time between L.A., Austin and North Carolina, but Decker — who also shares 11-month-old daughter Stevie with Roddick — looks forward to being able to “stroll with the kids around Lady Bird Lake, enjoy all the food and live in Austin the way it’s meant to be lived.”