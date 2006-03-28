Brooke Shields' baby shower

Brooke Shields , 40, granted People magazine access to her March 11th baby shower for her second daughter Grier , due in May. The bash was Moroccan themed, from the candles down to the food. Among the gifts Brooke received was an Aaron Basha baby shoe charm bracelet .

Older daughter Rowan also made her presence known at the party, even though she didn’t attend – she had drawn a picture of herself and Grier (see second photo) that guests were asked to write messages on for Brooke and husband Chris. Brooke also admits that Rowan doesn’t quite understand the whole baby sister concept yet, saying, "[When I told her the baby is going to live in our house,] Rowan replied, ‘The baby’s going to live in my house?!’" Still, she’s helping mom decorate Grier’s room and is excited for the new arrival.