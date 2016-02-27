Second Child on the Way for Brooke White - a Son!

After suffering secondary infertility, American Idol alum Brooke White is expecting again.

The singer, who made it to the finals during season seven of the singing competition, took to Instagram Monday to announce that she’s expecting her second child — a son — this fall after undergoing IVF.

“Meet our handsome little dude, due Sept. 2! It’s hard to believe it’s even real… Cause, WHEW, it’s been a process. infertility is hard,” she wrote, sharing a sonogram photo.

“IVF is downright crazy, I’ve been a hormonal mess for several months, but it’s totally worth it, because it finally worked.”

White, 32, and her husband Dave Ray are already parents to 3½-year-old daughter London, born in May 2012.

“Hallelujah! Yes! We are so happy, we are so thankful,” she continues. “Yes, I have a million thoughts and feelings about this journey, cause my heart is humbled and very tender for this struggle and the many women I’ve come to know through it. ”

In the photos, White poses in a gray maxi dress, trimmed in black and she cradles her bump and gives a peace sign.

“Happy Friday and [peace] out 1st trimester, it’s been fun haha. 13 weeks today! Thank you Lord!” she wrote, showing off a growing belly. “Thank you Dave for doing pretty much everything round here … I am grateful. #13weeks #ivfsuccess #secondaryinfertility”