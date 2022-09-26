Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with Daughters Rowan and Grier: 'My Pride and Joy'

Brooke Shields celebrated her teenage daughters as her "whole heart" on National Daughters Day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 02:37 PM
brooke shields
Photo: Brooke Shields/Instagram

Brooke Shields took time to celebrate her girls on National Daughters Day.

The actress and model shared a combination of recent and throwback photos of herself with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, on Instagram Sunday in honor of the special holiday.

"My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls," Shields wrote, adding "Happy #nationaldaughtersday 💗."

The first photo shows the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters. The second is a black and white photo where Shields holds both girls close.

The third is a chic mirror photo where Rowan and Grieg stand behind a sitting Shields. The last photo shows Brooke in a chunky necklace and an orange strapless dress holding Rowan, who wears a tiara and a tank top, and Grier, who looks right at the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Shields was emotional as she saw Rowan leave home after a summer together to return to college for her sophomore year.

The iconic model and actress shared a tearful video on Instagram noting how despite expecting it to be easier than dropping her off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but... I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared. "But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that."

Explaining why she didn't go along for the ride, Shields said, "It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again. So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."

Rowan Henchy, Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, and Grier Henchy
Mike Coppola/Getty

After laughing at herself momentarily, she became weepy again. "It's so hard, I miss her already," she said. "Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you."

Shields shares both children with her husband Chris Henchy. Appearing on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in April, Shields said one of the lessons she hopes to leave her daughters with is to cherish each stage of life for its highs and lows –– even the physical changes that come with time.

"It's hard to be an older person, but it's hard to get through your youth in general and to chase things that are just maybe purely physical that feel like they're gonna change your happiness beyond anything," Shields shared.

"The women that I've known that have had certain things done that they've waited to get done, it's been the happiest thing that they've ever done. They waited, they earned it."

Related Articles
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Cries as Daughter Rowan Leaves for Sophomore Year of College: 'I Miss Her Already'
Brooke Sheilds with her family
Brooke Shields' 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Brooke Shields attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Brooke Shields on Redefining Self-Care and Building a Company at 57: 'I've Got the Guts to Do It'
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughters Lyla and Eloise Are the 'Greatest Gift' in Sweet New Photo
leah remini
Leah Remini Posts Flashback to Daughter's Birth: 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited'
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands starts her study at the University of Amsterdam with a photo opportunity for the media on September 5, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Princess starts her study Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics and will focus the coming years on her study before she starts with public duties.
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters' Lemonade Stand: 'Chasing the Last Days of Summer'
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Was 'Shocked' to See How Women Over 40 Are Treated: 'You're Put Out to Pasture'
Victoria's Secret Mother's Day Campaign; Brooke Shields & Daughter, Grier Henchy
Brooke Shields Says She 'Had to Resist Directing' Daughter Grier, 16, for Their First Modeling Campaign
Brooke Shields
'Proud Mama': Brooke Shields' Photos with Her Teen Daughters, Rowan and Grier
Grier Hammond Henchy, Brooke Shields, Rowan Francis Henchy
Brooke Shields Credits Her Daughters for Style Inspiration: 'They Understand Fashion Differently'
brooke shields
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Her Daughters on Mother's Day: 'My Greatest Joy'
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Says Sending Daughter to College was 'Worst Thing I've Ever Experienced in My Life'
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields on the 'Clean' Sunscreen She's Used All Summer: 'So Moisturizing Without Feeling Greasy'
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Says She Was Mom's 'World,' Wants Her Girls to Know She's 'Not Their Responsibility'