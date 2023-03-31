Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Moment with Daughter on FaceTime Ahead of 'Pretty Baby' Premiere

Brooke Shields had the support of her whole family as she celebrated the premiere of her Hulu two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

Attending the premiere in New York City on Wednesday night with daughter Grier, 16, and husband Chris Henchy, there was one member of the family absent: older daughter Rowan, 19, who is away at college.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, the Endless Love actress, 57, shared how each of her daughters shared their support for her on her special night.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shields said that Rowan "called me from college and was like, 'Mom, let me see what you're wearing,' and 'I'm so proud of you.'"

"And my [other] daughter was just like, do you want me to hold your hand? Do you want me to hold your phone? Do you want me to hold your purse? And I was like 'No thank you, just hold my hand!'"

When it comes to her biggest accomplishments as a mom, Shields points to the end of her documentary.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They're confident, they're being listened to, I'm proud of them speaking their mind," she told PEOPLE. "They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today."

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, the mom of two talked about keeping an open dialogue with her daughters and how they've learned from one another.

"They talk about things differently than we ever did," she said. "Nobody ever asked our opinion. No one was interested in your having an opinion...So to have these opinionated young women, I kind of think 'Wow, this is a different era.'"

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will stream on Hulu on April 3.