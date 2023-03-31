Celebrity Parents Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Moment with Daughter on FaceTime Ahead of 'Pretty Baby' Premiere Brooke Shields has been keeping conversations open with her teen daughters throughout the making of Pretty Baby By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 12:43 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Brooke Shields had the support of her whole family as she celebrated the premiere of her Hulu two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. Attending the premiere in New York City on Wednesday night with daughter Grier, 16, and husband Chris Henchy, there was one member of the family absent: older daughter Rowan, 19, who is away at college. Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, the Endless Love actress, 57, shared how each of her daughters shared their support for her on her special night. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Brooke Shields Reveals Daughters' Reactions to Talk of Postpartum Depression in New Documentary Shields said that Rowan "called me from college and was like, 'Mom, let me see what you're wearing,' and 'I'm so proud of you.'" "And my [other] daughter was just like, do you want me to hold your hand? Do you want me to hold your phone? Do you want me to hold your purse? And I was like 'No thank you, just hold my hand!'" When it comes to her biggest accomplishments as a mom, Shields points to the end of her documentary. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images "That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They're confident, they're being listened to, I'm proud of them speaking their mind," she told PEOPLE. "They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today." Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, the mom of two talked about keeping an open dialogue with her daughters and how they've learned from one another. "They talk about things differently than we ever did," she said. "Nobody ever asked our opinion. No one was interested in your having an opinion...So to have these opinionated young women, I kind of think 'Wow, this is a different era.'" Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will stream on Hulu on April 3.