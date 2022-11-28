Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'

Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving.

Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family.

The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a button-down and checked blazer.

Shields also posted a selfie with her older daughter after the duo seemingly ran a race together. Rowan proudly sported a tank top from her college, Wake Forest, while her mom showed off her medal from the run.

"My heart ❤️ I hope you felt full of love, gratitude, and turkey yesterday! Sending love from our family to yours," the actress wrote.

Brooke Shields/Instagram

In September, Shields shared her ideas for coping with daughter Rowan being away at school for her sophomore year.

Speaking with Today during the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City, Shields joked that she'll "just move on campus, just buy an apartment next door," after a difficult goodbye this fall, noting that the milestone can be "sad for moms," but "also a moment of pride."

"You know that you're their mom, they're your baby, and that's never going to change," she said.

Brooke Shields/Instagram

The Suddenly Susan star previously shared a tearful video on Instagram noting how despite expecting it to be easier than dropping Rowan off at her dorm freshman year, she found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but... I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared. "But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that."

Explaining why she didn't go along for the ride, Shields said, "It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again. So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."