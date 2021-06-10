Brooke Shields Shares Photo and Videos from Daughter Rowan's High School Graduation: 'My Baby Girl'

Brooke Shields is one proud mom!

On Wednesday, the Suddenly Susan alum, 56, shared photo and videos from her 18-year-old daughter Rowan Francis' graduation - including footage of the teen performing a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Photograph" at a celebration of her academic achievement.

"My baby girl's graduation and she performed at the celebration," Shields wrote on Instagram, joking in a hashtag that she needed "waterproof mascara" after witnessing her daughter graduate.

In one photo posted by the actress, Rowan can be seen holding an acoustic guitar while wearing a cream-colored dress with a matching blazer and heels.

Shields also included a video of Rowan singing the Sheeran smash hit, as well as a clip of the teenager accepting her diploma at the commencement ceremony.

Many of Shields' followers flooded the comments section with praise for Rowan, with Ali Wentworth writing, "Rowan- you are a super star! So proud of you... and that VOICE!!!"

"OH MY GOODNESS! She is so talented!!" Debra Messing raved, while Glenn Close wrote, "Congratulations!"

"Amazing," Deborah Roberts commented.

Shields shares daughters Rowan and Grier Hammond, 15, with screenwriter husband Chris Henchy, 57, whom she married in 2001. The family lives together in New York City.

The Lipstick Jungle star recently celebrated another one of her eldest daughter's high school milestones - her prom.

In a photos shared on Saturday, Rowan looked stunning in the strapless red gown her mother originally wore to the 1998 Golden Globes.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields captioned the shots. "Proud mama!"

In October, Shields opened up to PEOPLE about how her daughters have helped her feel more confident - particularly when it came to body image.