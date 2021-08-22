"This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make," Brooke Shields wrote in a heartfelt post

Brooke Shields Gets Emotional as She Sends Daughter Rowan Off to College: 'So Proud of You'

Brooke Shields' little girl is all grown up.

The 56-year-old Blue Lagoon actress helped her daughter Rowan, 18, move into college over the weekend as the teenager prepares to kick off her freshman year.

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you," the proud mom wrote Saturday alongside a carousel of photos and videos from the family's trip to campus.

The post featured some sweet shots of the mother-daughter duo posing in Rowan's new dorm room as well as a video documenting Shields' teary ride home.

"This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make," the Suddenly Susan alum continued. "But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"

Shields shares daughters Rowan and Grier, 15, with screenwriter husband Chris Henchy, 57, whom she married in 2001. The family lives together in New York City.

There's been no shortage of special moments between Shields and Rowan recently. In June, Shields watched Rowan mark another major milestone when her daughter graduated high school.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress marked the occasion with another series of photos and videos from the event, including a video of Rowan performing a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Photograph" and a photo of her holding a guitar.

"My baby girl's graduation and she performed at the celebration," Shields captioned the Instagram post, joking in one hashtag that she needed "waterproof mascara" after watching the ceremony.

Earlier that month, Rowan rocked her mom's strapless red gown that she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes. Shields gushed over her daughter's throwback on Instagram, calling herself a "Proud Mama."

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields captioned an image of the two posing together while Rowan looked retro in her mother's old attire.

Later in June, Shields told PEOPLE that she is happy with the current relationship she has with her children. "They're sort of at the age now where I'm not as repellent to them anymore," she said. "They wear my clothes, they want to do TikToks with me now. I'm sure it's not going to be very long lived."