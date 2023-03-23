Brooke Shields Reveals Daughters' Reactions to Talk of Postpartum Depression in New Documentary

Brooke Shields shares how she spoke about her postpartum depression with her two daughters

By Liz McNeil
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 02:30 PM
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Eighteen years ago, Brooke Shields was one of the first high-profile names to come forward to share her experience of postpartum depression after the birth of her eldest daughter, Rowan. It's a subject she explores again in her upcoming Hulu two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress, 57, opened up about the conversations she had with her two daughters, Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, about what they would see in the film, including her experience with postpartum depression — a topic she first wrote about in her 2005 memoir, Down Came The Rain.

"I talked to them about it, and my younger daughter [Grier] said, 'I will never read your book,'" recalls Shields. "My older daughter [Rowan] said, 'I will read your book. But not now, later.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brooke Shield's new Hulu documentary called "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields."
Hulu

"I said to her, 'You know, the important piece that I want you to take away is that I never wanted to hurt you, but I wanted to disappear," says Shields. "And I was very sick and so unhealthy that I had visions of terrible things happening to you and that I was helpless and I couldn't help you. So that made me realize that I couldn't do it and I needed to go away.'"

Shields continues, "And I said, 'I just want you to know that it wasn't me having any anger towards you. I was very, very sick.'"

The actress was met with reassurance from Rowan, who told her, "Mom, I'm still here."

Brooke Shields attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

For her younger daughter, Grier, it was difficult to see some of the challenges her mom had experienced.

"I tried to explain it to her, and say, 'But look at us, look at me. I'm okay. We're all okay. I had another baby,' " says Shields.

"She said, "Mom, It is very difficult for me to watch bad things happen to you, so I'm just going to need time, and I'll get past it." And I'm like, 'Okay.'"

It's all part of an open dialogue the mom of two shares with her daughters and how they've learned from one another.

"They talk about things differently than we ever did," she says. "Nobody ever asked our opinion. No one was interested in your having an opinion...So to have these opinionated young women, I kind of think 'Wow, this is a different era.'"

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will stream on Hulu on April 3.

Related Articles
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Brooke Shields Says Daughters Don't Like Her 'Upper East Side Lady Clothes' — They Want 'Total Midriff' 
Brooke Shields Recalls Breaking Up with Now-Husband Chris Henchy When She Wanted to 'Sow My Oats'
Brooke Shields Recalls Breaking Up with Now-Husband Chris Henchy When She Wanted to 'Sow My Oats'
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend "Nightcap" Season 2 New York Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on June 6, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All About Chris Henchy
Brooke Shield's new Hulu documentary called "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields."
Brooke Shields Discusses Being Sexualized During Early Career in 'Pretty Baby' Doc Trailer: 'I Survived'
brooke shields
Brooke Shields Says Her Daughters Were 'Mad' She Didn't Reveal Content of Her New 'Pretty Baby' Doc
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted 30 Years Ago: 'I Blamed Myself'
Brooke Shields Rollout
Why Brooke Shields Recently Apologized to College Boyfriend Dean Cain: I Was 'Paralyzed from Shame'
Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Brooke Shields and Daughter Grier Henchy Have a Glam Night Out in Complementary Outfits
Brooke Shields Rollout
Calvin Klein Reflects on His '80s Muse Brooke Shields: 'Our Ads, and of Course Brooke, Became Iconic'
US actress and model Brooke Shields arrives for the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on January 8, 2023.
Brooke Shields Says She 'Spent My Life Owing People Things' in Teaser for Her New Doc 'Pretty Baby'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Is 'Looking Forward' to One Day Talking to Daughter Kaya About Her 'Struggles'
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Says She Bonds with Other Moms Over Struggle of Sending Kids Off to College
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmJ-gyLo4b/. Brooke Shields /Instagram
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Leaning on Others as a Working Mom
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Doesn't Want to 'Do It All On My Own' as a Working Mom
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields' Unique Holiday Tradition and Her Kids' Thoughts on Her Cooking
Brooke Shields Has a Hilarious Response When Her Daughters Ask Why She Doesn't Cook for Holidays