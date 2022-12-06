Celebrity Parents Brooke Shields Has a Hilarious Response When Her Daughters Ask Why She Doesn't Cook for Holidays Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 01:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rachael Ray Show Brooke Shields has the perfect answer as to why she isn't the one cooking on the holidays. On Tuesday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the actress, 57, chatted with host Rachael Ray about her family's festivities, sharing that her two daughters are "always complaining" that their mom doesn't cook. "They are always complaining to me, 'How come you don't cook? Other mothers cook,' " she said of daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19. In response to her own question, Shields quipped, "I'm sorry, I'm busy doing Christmas movies for you to watch," prompting the audience to erupt in applause. The Pretty Baby star said her husband Chris Henchy typically does the cooking for Thanksgiving and went on to share a hilarious tradition that they have when it comes to their meal. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart' "The tradition that happens now is my husband smokes brisket and pork shoulder and all of that. We have to bring them through security," she explained, noting that her family goes to her stepmother's in Florida for the holiday. "You're traveling with meat, and [airport security] know us and they're like 'Brisket? Brisket again? Really?' " she said with a laugh. "They see us coming and then you see the little pork shoulder go through the x-ray. That's our tradition." Over the holiday weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and Henchy with their two daughters as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a button-down and checked blazer. Shields also posted a selfie with her older daughter after the duo seemingly ran a race together. Rowan proudly sported a tank top from her college, Wake Forest, while her mom showed off her medal from the run. "My heart ❤️ I hope you felt full of love, gratitude, and turkey yesterday! Sending love from our family to yours," the actress wrote.