Brooke Shields Has a Hilarious Response When Her Daughters Ask Why She Doesn't Cook for Holidays

Brooke Shields has the perfect answer as to why she isn't the one cooking on the holidays.

On Tuesday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the actress, 57, chatted with host Rachael Ray about her family's festivities, sharing that her two daughters are "always complaining" that their mom doesn't cook.

"They are always complaining to me, 'How come you don't cook? Other mothers cook,' " she said of daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19.

In response to her own question, Shields quipped, "I'm sorry, I'm busy doing Christmas movies for you to watch," prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

The Pretty Baby star said her husband Chris Henchy typically does the cooking for Thanksgiving and went on to share a hilarious tradition that they have when it comes to their meal.

"The tradition that happens now is my husband smokes brisket and pork shoulder and all of that. We have to bring them through security," she explained, noting that her family goes to her stepmother's in Florida for the holiday.

"You're traveling with meat, and [airport security] know us and they're like 'Brisket? Brisket again? Really?' " she said with a laugh. "They see us coming and then you see the little pork shoulder go through the x-ray. That's our tradition."

Over the holiday weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family.

The first picture showed Shields and Henchy with their two daughters as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a button-down and checked blazer.

Shields also posted a selfie with her older daughter after the duo seemingly ran a race together. Rowan proudly sported a tank top from her college, Wake Forest, while her mom showed off her medal from the run.

"My heart ❤️ I hope you felt full of love, gratitude, and turkey yesterday! Sending love from our family to yours," the actress wrote.