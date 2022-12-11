Brooke Shields 'Got to be Cool Mom' Coordinating with Daughters at Jingle Ball in N.Y.C.

Brooke Shields is scoring some major mom points.

The Endless Love actress, 57, brought her two daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, as her dates to the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022 in New York City on Friday, and even got some behind-the-scenes pictures with a few of the event's presenters and performers.

Shields shared some photos captured from the night in an Instagram post, starting off with a shot of her and her daughters on the red carpet. Shields opted to wear a bright red tube top with a large bow in the back and black leather pants, matching her eldest daughter Rowan who donned black shiny pants and a bright red jacket with a bustier inside. Shields's younger daughter Grier wore a black and off-white printed jacket and pants with a black bikini top.

She snapped candid photos throughout the event, posing on the red carpet, in front of a mirror and in the iHeart Radio music lounge. She even shared a cute moment between her and Rowan, as they posed backstage with her daughter pretending to pull her top's longbow.

"Got to be a cool mom last night. Thanks, @iheartradio ❤️🎄," Shields captioned the post.

The annual holiday show featured performances by Dove Cameron — whom Shields grabbed an adorable hugging photo with — Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato and more. She also snapped a picture with actress Zoey Deutch backstage.

Shields recently celebrated her daughters in a sweet tribute post sharing throwback photos, including a shot of the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters, and a black and white photo of Shields holding the girls close for National Daughters Day.

"My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls. Happy #nationaldaughtersday 💗," she captioned the snaps.

The actress shared in a tearful video on Instagram that she had a tough time letting her eldest daughter leave home after a summer together to return to college for her sophomore year.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again, and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but... I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared. "But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that."

"It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again," she added. "So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."

She even joked in an interview with Today that she'll "just move on campus, just buy an apartment next door."

"You know that you're their mom, they're your baby, and that's never going to change," she said.