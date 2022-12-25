Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'

Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 25, 2022 12:43 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmJ-gyLo4b/. Brooke Shields /Instagram
Photo: Brooke Shields/Instagram

Brooke Shields is spreading Christmas cheer with her family.

On Sunday, the actress, 57, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Christmas weekend celebration, featuring husband Chris Henchy and their two daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19.

In the festive snaps, Shields and her family enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City. In the first snap, the Pretty Baby star smiles at the dinner table alongside her daughters, while another shot shows the mom of two toasting a glass with Rowan.

The star also included a photo of the family of four posing outside of the restaurant together, with Shields and Henchy standing beside their two girls.

"My heart is full this Christmas ❤️ Sending love to you and yours. May your day be full of happy," she captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shields appeared on an episode of The Rachael Ray Show earlier this month, where she chatted about her family's holiday traditions, sharing that her daughters are "always complaining" that their mom doesn't cook.

"They are always complaining to me, 'How come you don't cook? Other mothers cook,' " she said of her girls.

In response to her own question, Shields quipped, "I'm sorry, I'm busy doing Christmas movies for you to watch," prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

The star said her husband typically does the cooking for Thanksgiving and went on to share a hilarious tradition that they have when it comes to their meal.

"The tradition that happens now is my husband smokes brisket and pork shoulder and all of that. We have to bring them through security," she explained, noting that her family goes to her stepmother's in Florida for the holiday.

"You're traveling with meat, and [airport security] know us and they're like 'Brisket? Brisket again? Really?' " she said with a laugh. "They see us coming and then you see the little pork shoulder go through the x-ray. That's our tradition."

Related Articles
Brooke Shields' Unique Holiday Tradition and Her Kids' Thoughts on Her Cooking
Brooke Shields Has a Hilarious Response When Her Daughters Ask Why She Doesn't Cook for Holidays
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields 'Got to Be Cool Mom' Coordinating with Daughters at Jingle Ball in N.Y.C.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Christmas with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Trying to Be a Cool Mom' as She Matches with Daughters in New Photo
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with on National Daughters Day: 'My Whole Heart'
Brooke Shields' Cutest Photos with Her Teen Daughters, Rowan and Grier
Brooke Sheilds with her family
Brooke Shields' 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with on National Daughters Day: 'My Whole Heart'
Brooke Shields Jokes She'll 'Move on Campus' to Cope with Daughter Rowan Being Away at College
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with on National Daughters Day: 'My Whole Heart'
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with Daughters Rowan and Grier: 'My Pride and Joy'
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Talks Co-Parenting Her 3 Kids with 3 Different Dads: 'Seriously Strong Unit'
Brooke Shields attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Brooke Shields on Redefining Self-Care and Building a Company at 57: 'I've Got the Guts to Do It'
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday!
Grandma and Teen She Accidentally Invited to Thanksgiving Keep Tradition Going for 7th Year