Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'

Brooke Shields is spreading Christmas cheer with her family.

On Sunday, the actress, 57, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Christmas weekend celebration, featuring husband Chris Henchy and their two daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19.

In the festive snaps, Shields and her family enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City. In the first snap, the Pretty Baby star smiles at the dinner table alongside her daughters, while another shot shows the mom of two toasting a glass with Rowan.

The star also included a photo of the family of four posing outside of the restaurant together, with Shields and Henchy standing beside their two girls.

"My heart is full this Christmas ❤️ Sending love to you and yours. May your day be full of happy," she captioned her post.

Shields appeared on an episode of The Rachael Ray Show earlier this month, where she chatted about her family's holiday traditions, sharing that her daughters are "always complaining" that their mom doesn't cook.

"They are always complaining to me, 'How come you don't cook? Other mothers cook,' " she said of her girls.

In response to her own question, Shields quipped, "I'm sorry, I'm busy doing Christmas movies for you to watch," prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

The star said her husband typically does the cooking for Thanksgiving and went on to share a hilarious tradition that they have when it comes to their meal.

"The tradition that happens now is my husband smokes brisket and pork shoulder and all of that. We have to bring them through security," she explained, noting that her family goes to her stepmother's in Florida for the holiday.

"You're traveling with meat, and [airport security] know us and they're like 'Brisket? Brisket again? Really?' " she said with a laugh. "They see us coming and then you see the little pork shoulder go through the x-ray. That's our tradition."