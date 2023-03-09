Brooke Shields Says Her Daughters Were 'Mad' She Didn't Reveal Content of Her New 'Pretty Baby' Doc

Brooke Shields is fighting for the future of females.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the carpet of TIME's Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the mom-of-two opened up about her upcoming documentary, Pretty Baby, which tackles topics like the objectification of women.

"Well, I think times have changed a great deal, but I think it's important that we have that dialogue," the actor and activist, 57, told PEOPLE. "I have young girls, and we didn't have social media and TikTok, and that's a whole other animal. And it's been happening since the dawn of time, and it's more dangerous than ever."

"So these kinds of conversations are really important to have for our young women," the former child star continued, "because we need to be honest about what we're facing and how to find our own agency. And we need these young women to find their own agency as early as possible."

Shields then detailed that she recently got in "trouble" with her daughters — Rowan Francis, 19, and Grier Hammond, 16, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy — for her complete honesty featured within the project, telling PEOPLE, "You know I thought I did [teach them], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything."

"But needless to say, it opened up some other conversations," Shields added.

Shields, who was dressed in a hot pink power suit that she complimented with matching heels, also told PEOPLE that she was proud to be out on International Women's Day with a crowd of her female peers.

"I don't think there's anything better than celebrating and uplifting our fellow women than when we're all in the room doing it at the same time," she said of Wednesday evening's event, which was also attended by legendary actresses Rita Moreno, Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett.

"It's very powerful," Shields added.

When Shields' was a teen, she spent her adolescence in the spotlight after starring in the iconic 1980s flick The Blue Lagoon and modeling for iconic brands like Calvin Klein.

Though the industry has since shifted quite a bit, she's expressed her own worries for her daughters growing up in the world of social media.

"What I do really reiterate over and over and over again is that what you see may not be the reality," she told PEOPLE last May. "And you can't just accept it because the spotlight's on it and it's on Instagram. You really have to know that it's the world of Oz because behind the curtain, that's where you want to live."

Shields is also supportive when navigating conversations about body image with her daughters.

In November 2019, she told PEOPLE that she knew her daughters valued their bodies. "Whatever you say is heard, so you have to really be careful how you say whatever it is you're saying to girls in particular," she said. "I really have to be like, 'How would this sound if it was said to me at 13?' I celebrate the differences in their bodies."

And while Shields is careful about what she says to her daughters, she said it seems her kids aren't afraid to also give her some light criticism every now and then.

"They are always complaining to me, 'How come you don't cook? Other mothers cook,' " the actress said while discussing her family's holiday traditions on a December episode of The Rachael Ray Show. In response, Shields quipped, "I'm sorry, I'm busy doing Christmas movies for you to watch."