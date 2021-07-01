'Proud Mama': Brooke Shields' Photos with Her Teen Daughters, Rowan and Grier
Brooke Shields' daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier Hammond, 15, are all grown up!
Girl Time
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed daughters Rowan and Grier in 2003 and 2006, respectively.
After spending much of their childhood out of the spotlight, Rowan and Grier are now all grown up! Here, they pose for a photo with their mom at a benefit for Ovarian Cancer in The Hamptons in July 2017.
Merry and Bright
Shields told Porter in 2018 that both of her daughters are "confident" and "well-adjusted."
"[My daughters] are so much more mature than I was, so much more confident in their own bodies," the star said. "They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do, but are more well-adjusted. I am jealous as all hell about that. But, of course, I created it."
The Best Job
On Mother's Day in 2018, Brooke captioned a photo with her daughters, "My girls ❤️. Out of all the jobs I've had, this is by far my favorite one."
Family Fun
In November 2020, Shields captioned a family Thanksgiving photo, "Thankful for them 💖."
All Grown Up
Grier looked every bit as fashionable as her mom at the September 2019 Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix.
Take a Hike
Grier and Rowan enjoyed some "family time with a view" alongside their mom and dad in December 2018.
Family Red Carpet Date
We're not joking! Shields stepped out on the red carpet to support her husband, with Rowan and Grier, at the premiere of Impractical Jokers: The Movie in February 2020. Henchy directed, co-wrote and produced the film.
TikTok Titans
In April 2020, Rowan included her mom in a popular TikTok trend, lip-syncing to Abba's "Angel Eyes," featured in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. In the videos, the pair wear matching bathrobes and pink towels wrapped around their heads.
Sunny Disposition
Brooke paused for a "sunny selfie with [her] baby girl" in August 2020.
What's Old Is New
Who needs to shop when you can just visit your mom's epic closet?! Rowan got to wear her mom's strapless red gown from the 1998 Golden Globes to her prom in June 2021.
"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields, who was up for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for her role on Suddenly Susan that year, captioned her Instagram post.
She added, "Proud mama!"
A Sweet Tribute
In June 2021, Shields and her 18-year-old daughter, Rowan, got matching ladybug tattoos to commemorate Rowan's graduation (and their mother-daughter bond).
"A special graduation gift and memory with my girl 🐞 I'm so proud of you, I love you more than words can say," Shields captioned the Instagram photos.
Matching Mom
Rowan and Grier both inherited the modeling gene from their mama, showing off matching Aerie swimsuits in a June 2021 photo.