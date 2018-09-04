Her Mini-Me! Brooke Shields and Lookalike Daughter Grier, 12, Have a Fun Family Day at Horse Show

Like mother, like daughter!

Brooke Shields and her youngest child Grier Hammond Henchy, 12, had a lovely mother-daughter outing on Sunday at the Hampton Classic Horse Show in New York.

Dressed in a black patterned dress and matching bag, the actress and model, 53, was spotted giving a kiss to her tween who wore an off-the-shoulder striped dress.

Shields and husband Chris Henchy, whom she wed in 2001, are also parents to 15-year-old daughter Rowan Francis.

In May, Shields, who landed a Calvin Klein campaign at age 15, gushed about her daughters, telling PEOPLE her kids are a driving force behind her self-esteem.

“My daughters have especially helped me feel confident,” the star shared of her daughters, who she said raid her closet and teach her about Instagram.

Shields rarely shares photos of her girls on social media, and is very careful about how much screen time she allows Rowan and Grier.

“My daughter Rowan doesn’t have any of her passwords. She has to ask me to log her in. She’s so mad and embarrassed with her friends, but I’m tough like that,” the mother of two told PEOPLE in 2016.

Shields also shared that it can be difficult to find the balance between smart parenting and giving her girls freedom.

“It’s the least that I can do, the rest is so hard,” she said. “You don’t want to overprotect them and then they have no armor — so it’s a balance.”