Brooke Shields Cries as Daughter Rowan Leaves for Sophomore Year of College: 'I Miss Her Already'

Brooke Shields previously called dropping her daughter off at college "the worst thing I've ever experienced in my life"

Published on August 18, 2022 05:09 PM
Photo: Brooke Shields/instagram

Brooke Shields is struggling with watching her daughters grow up.

On Thursday, the iconic model and actress shared a tearful video on Instagram documenting her daughter Rowan, 19, leaving for her sophomore year of college. Despite expecting it to be easier than dropping her off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but... I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared. "But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that."

Explaining why she didn't go along for the ride, Shields said, "It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again. So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."

After laughing at herself momentarily, she became weepy again. "It's so hard, I miss her already," she said. "Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you."

"Turns out second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college," she captioned the video, which ended with a quick shot of Rowan in the old-school car. "Sophomore year, here she comes. I'll be crying if you need me… 😭❤️"

Brooke Sheilds Daughter Rowan in Car

In November, the Endless Love star, 57, appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where she shared what it was like to take Rowan to her first year of college at Wake Forest University, calling it the "worst thing I've ever experienced in my life."

Mom of three Kelly Ripa said she was already "empty nesting" and told Shields that "it gets easier" as time goes on. "By the third one, you barely slow the car down. 'Jump out here at the light!' " she teased.

Rowan Henchy, Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, and Grier Henchy
Mike Coppola/Getty

"You want them to be happy but you really don't want them to be happy," Shields said with a smirk, as Ryan Seacrest added, "you want them to need to come back," before asking about Shields' "final moments" with Rowan.

"It was the rearview mirror," she said, mimicking her crying as she "saw the university go away."

"My husband was so funny, he was like, 'Well, we can either fly there or drive.' He said, 'Do you want to cry in a car or do you want to cry in an airplane?' I was like, 'I'm not going to be able to cry with that many people on an airplane,' " she recalled.

