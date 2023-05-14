Brooke Shields Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Late Mom and Sending Love to Her Daughters

Brooke Shields is remembering her late mother and sharing her love with her two girls on Mother's Day.

The actress, 57, posed with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, in pictures she shared on Instagram. She also shared a picture of her mother, Teri Shields, who died in 2012.

"Happy Mother's Day 🤍 remembering my mama a little extra today... and feeling eternally grateful to my girls who gave me the best job I could ask for: being a mom," the actress captioned the images.

At the March New York City premiere of the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields — which looks back on Shields' childhood — the model and actress marveled at the achievements of her daughters.

Chris Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They're confident, they're being listened to, I'm proud of them speaking their mind," the 57-year-old star told PEOPLE of her daughters, who she shares with her husband, Chris Henchy.

"They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Shields said that Rowan "called me from college and was like, 'Mom, let me see what you're wearing,' and 'I'm so proud of you.'"

"And my [other] daughter was just like, do you want me to hold your hand? Do you want me to hold your phone? Do you want me to hold your purse? And I was like 'No thank you, just hold my hand!'"