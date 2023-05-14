Brooke Shields Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Late Mom and Sending Love to Her Daughters

"Feeling eternally grateful to my girls who gave me the best job I could ask for: being a mom," the actress wrote in an Instagram caption

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023 02:07 PM
Brooke Shields and her mom, Teri Shields
Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty

Brooke Shields is remembering her late mother and sharing her love with her two girls on Mother's Day.

The actress, 57, posed with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, in pictures she shared on Instagram. She also shared a picture of her mother, Teri Shields, who died in 2012.

"Happy Mother's Day 🤍 remembering my mama a little extra today... and feeling eternally grateful to my girls who gave me the best job I could ask for: being a mom," the actress captioned the images.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the March New York City premiere of the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields — which looks back on Shields' childhood — the model and actress marveled at the achievements of her daughters.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary at N.Y.C. Event with Daughter Grier
Chris Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They're confident, they're being listened to, I'm proud of them speaking their mind," the 57-year-old star told PEOPLE of her daughters, who she shares with her husband, Chris Henchy.

"They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today."

Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Shields said that Rowan "called me from college and was like, 'Mom, let me see what you're wearing,' and 'I'm so proud of you.'"

"And my [other] daughter was just like, do you want me to hold your hand? Do you want me to hold your phone? Do you want me to hold your purse? And I was like 'No thank you, just hold my hand!'"

Related Articles
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Brittany Mahomes family photos
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Wife Brittany on First Mother's Day as a Mom of 2
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Mother's Day with Daughters Hope and Haley
LaNisha Cole
LaNisha Cole Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'I'm Incredibly Grateful'
Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore Celebrates Mother's Day with Message to Baby Girl Frankie, and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen in Honor of Mothers Day
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in Honor of Mother's Day
Kelly Preston and John Travolta
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston with Throwback Video on Mother's Day: Watch
Jodie Sweetin Says Her Daughters Look Like Her 
Jodie Sweetin Says Her Daughters Resemble Her from Her 'Full House' Days: 'I See Steph Hiding There'
Rihanna, Asap rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's First Birthday
Alfonso, Ava
Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Daughter Ava, 4, Suffered Scooter Accident Day Before Her 4th Birthday
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian and North West Cheer on Tristan Thompson During L.A. Lakers Playoff Game
Kimora Lee Simmons hosted SmileTrain's Mother’s Day Lunch at The Hideaway in Beverly Hills, California on May 9, 2023
Kimora Lee Simmons on Being a Single Parent to 5 Kids: 'I Work to Keep a Smile on Their Face' (Exclusive)
Sonny Hoston
Sunny Hostin Tears Up as She Receives Mother's Day Message From Her Children: 'They're Such Sweet Kids'
Shawn Johnson and family
Shawn Johnson Says Daughter 'Hasn't Stopped Talking About' Meeting Blippi: 'Special Moment' (Exclusive)
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Say It's 'All About Communication' When Juggling Careers and Twins
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg 'Plan Ahead' to Balance Twins, Careers: 'All About Communication' (Exclusive)
Garrett Hedlund
Garrett Hedlund Honors Moms, Ex Emma Roberts in New Single and Music Video for Mother's Day (Exclusive)