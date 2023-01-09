Brooke Shields Says She Bonds with Other Moms Over Struggle of Sending Kids Off to College

Brooke Shields has been candid about having a hard time adjusting as daughter Rowan, 19, is away at school

Published on January 9, 2023 04:52 PM
Brook Shields Family
Photo: Brooke Shields/Instagram

Brooke Shields is opening up about a relatable struggle she often discusses with other moms.

As the cover star for NewBeauty's winter issue, the actress, 57, shared that other moms frequently approach her to talk about the difficulty of sending their kids off to college, an experience Shields has previously been open about in the past.

Shields shares two daughters with husband Chris Henchy. Her oldest, Rowan, 19, is currently away for her sophomore year of college.

Asked if people ever approach Shields on the street to ask for advice, the Pretty Baby star replied, "All the time! I posted when my daughter went to her sophomore year of college. It wasn't even her first year, and I was struggling. Now, so many moms come up to me and say, 'Oh God, I relived it all over again. I feel for you. How are you?' "

"It ends up being a nice conversation. It really does take a village," she continued. "It's nice when people come up to me like that on the street because it allows me to not feel so isolated in what I'm having a hard time with as well."

Speaking with Today during the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City in September, the actress and model shared her ideas for dealing with her daughter being away at school.

Joking that she'll "just move on campus, just buy an apartment next door," after a difficult goodbye this fall, Shields noted that the milestone can be "sad for moms," but "also a moment of pride."

"You know that you're their mom, they're your baby, and that's never going to change."

Brooke Sheilds Daughter Rowan in Car

In August, the Suddenly Susan star shared a tearful video on Instagram noting how despite expecting it to be easier than dropping Rowan off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but... I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared. "But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that."

Explaining why she didn't go along for the ride, Shields said, "It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again. So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."

