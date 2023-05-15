Brooke Eden and Wife Hilary Hoover Are Freezing Their Eggs: 'We Definitely Want Kiddos' (Exclusive)

The country singer and her wife began dating in 2015 before getting married last year

By
Sam Burros
and
Julia Moore
Published on May 15, 2023 09:46 AM
Brooke Eden, Hillary Hoover
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Babies are on the horizon for Brooke Eden and wife Hilary Hoover.

The couple, who wed in two ceremonies last year — one in August with just close friends and family, and then again during another larger ceremony in Mexico in October — are starting to prepare to expand their family, Eden told PEOPLE at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday evening.

"Hilary, my wife, is getting her eggs taken out in two weeks, and I'll be getting mine in two months to be frozen so that we can just be ready for whenever we're ready," Eden, 34, said.

"But yeah, we definitely want kiddos," the "Left You for Me" artist added.

Brooke Eden and Hillary Hoover
Sara Kauss/Getty Images

For the time being, Eden said she and Hoover, who were together for over five years before getting engaged in December 2021, are enjoying married life.

"I'm just the happiest I've ever been, truly," Eden said. "I mean, my wedding was my favorite thing, and getting to be married to my wife is truly the biggest blessing."

The couple, the country singer said, is currently gearing up for their long-awaited honeymoon as well.

"We're getting ready to head to Portugal and Spain for our honeymoon finally," she said, detailing that she and her love will visit Lisbon and Barcelona during the trip, as well as the Spanish island of Mallorca and the Algarve in southern Portugal.

Brooke Eden, Hillary Hoover
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During the GLAAD Media Awards, Eden also reflected on the role the organization played in her own life.

"My first call was GLAAD," she told PEOPLE of when she came out publicly in 2021 after "five years" in the closet.

"They really helped me navigate the path and do it in the right way. And so I'm so grateful to GLAAD and I'm just so, so proud to be here," she continued.

Speaking about the importance of queer visibility, Eden added, "There are so many queer people who love country music who haven't had a voice singing to them. And so to be one of those voices, it's something that I always wish that I had when I was growing up."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Thanks LGBTQ Friends for Support (and Helping Improve Her Sex Skills) While Accepting GLAAD Award

After so many years of hiding her true self — Eden told PEOPLE in 2021 that she was once told to keep her relationship with her now-wife private if she wanted to "keep [her] career in country music."

The singer and Hoover — who was working at Eden's record label in 2015 when they first met, but now manages Eden's touring — said that they knew they were each other's "person" within days of meeting.

"Our connection was immediate," the couple told PEOPLE in the days after their wedding.

In May 2021, just months after Eden's public coming out, the pair got engaged with a set of twin proposals.

"It was, as Lizzo said, 'About Damn Time!'" they said of the moment. "We've lived together since three months in, we have a puppy and own three houses together. We knew from the very beginning this was it for both of us, but after coming out publicly last year, we knew we wanted to make it officially official."

