Brooke Burke's beautiful blue baby shower
This past weekend, friends and family of actors Brooke Burke, 36, and David Charvet, 35, gathered at the Treehouse Social Club in Beverly Hills, CA, to shower the couple with well wishes at a blue-themed shower, hosted by Stride Rite.
Just in time for the shower, Brooke and David revealed that they were expecting a boy and that was evident, as guests sipped Blue Hypnotiq cocktails and took in the beautiful blue-themed decor. The Vanilla Bake Shop created a cupcake tower topped off with an adorable pair of Stride Rite Shoes.
Brooke’s mom Donna shared how she was a long time fan of the brand and buying Stride Rite Shoes was a bit a of a family tradition. In her letter to the company she said:
Brooke looked just beautiful in a purplish-blue top and proud dad David was beaming as they checked out the baby boy shoes. Daughter Heaven Rain, 13 months, smiled excitedly for the camera as she got a chance to try out the pink half of the Valco "Boy Meets Girl" Special edition Twin Trimode stroller that Brooke and David received courtesy of Valco, Stroller Mama and Lets Go Strolling. She seemed ready to roll just as soon as her little brother makes his appearance.
Other gifts that the couple received included onesies from Besitos, a Cariboo folding changing table and Svan Scooter, and a Lillebaby Eurotote. Brooke also received an Erin Condren Organizing Calendar, a gift certificate for a maternity photo session from Linnea Lenkus Studios, a Peg Perego highchair, clothes and blankets from Petite Bateau and Baby Gap, a Silver Cross Dazzle stroller, clothing (for her) from Rory Beca and Chiarakruza Maternity,a complete nursery design from Katy Mimari and Caden Lane, and a collection of soft soled booties from IsaBooties.
Guests were gifted as well — with goody bags put together by MomLogic.com. Contents included:
A gift certificate to the Chocolate Covered Company, Starbucks Liqueur, Yada Universal Phone Holder, OPI nail products, Me! Bath, Seki Edge Professional Grooming Tools, Grease Barbie Doll & Hot Wheels toys from Mattel, Fusion Gourmet Best Tea Candies , Sleepyhead PJs, Susan Ciminelli Skin Care, Lia Sophia Jewelry, Honey Heel Glaze, Summer Soles Animal Print Insoles, Horizon Organic Milk items, San Francisco Bath Salt Co. products and Glisten Activewear Fitness Caddys. You can currently enter to win the very same goody bag at MomLogic.
Brooke is due on March 15th, but is currently on bedrest as she has been early with her other pregnancies — Neriah
5 weeks, Sierra 3 weeks, and Rain 2 weeks. With her son, she is experiencing early dilation and a thin cervix.
The busy mom-to-be also recently launched BabooshBaby, a website carrying Tauts postpartum belly wraps, organic clothing and belly oils, and more.
Brooke registered for her shower with Bel-Bambini. More details and coverage of the shower can be found in InTouch Magazine (we’ll post this tomorrow!), on EXTRA airing Friday, February 15th, and on Momlogic.com — click the link for a video.
Images by Flynet.
Rain is wearing Lil’ Sugarplum’s Periwinkle Baby Hair Clip in Light Pink ($8).
On her wrist is a Baby Emi Jewelry Cambodian jingle bells bracelet ($35).
She also has on Stride Rite Caden MJ Stage 3 shoes in Azalea/Melon/Bermuda ($46).
Neriah wears Stride Rite’s Emma sandal in hot pink/scuba/azalea ($39).