Brooke Burke's beautiful blue baby shower

When my children were born, it was Stride Rite or nothing. Although Buster Brown was a big competitor, we never strayed. From the soft sole shoes at their age of 7 months to at least pre-school, we made it a family affair.

I have 10 grandchildren and a 2-year-old great grandson. I bought them all their first pair of shoes…yes, Stride Rite! Somehow I always thought that my mom was looking down at me saying,"Donnie, don’t buy the kids anything but Stride Rite. It’s the best!