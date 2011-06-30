Family Photo: The Burke-Charvets Strike a Pose

Brooke Burke, fiancé David Charvet and their brood — Rain, 4½, and Shaya, 3, as well as Neriah, 11, and Sierra, 9 — pose at the Old Navy Wish You Were Here event, held Saturday in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The gang’s all here!

“When I was a new mom, I used to think that life was going to be balanced, and I strived for that,” the Dancing With the Stars host, 39, said recently.

“I gave up on the expectation that everything was going to be picture perfect. Balance is a joke.”