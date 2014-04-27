Brooke Burke-Charvet: Why My Teenager's Busy Schedule Works In My Favor

"A lot of things that she wants to do, she needs me for the ride so I get to hang with her, so that's really fun," she says.

“Boring” is not a word Brooke Burke-Charvet knows well.

With four kids — Shaya, 6, Rain, 7, Sierra, 12, and Neriah, 14 — and their busy schedules to juggle, the TV personality is always on the go.

“I have a kindergartener and a teenager and everything in between. Rain had her first cavity so we were in the dentist this week, that was a big deal,” Burke-Charvet, 42, told PEOPLE during the Embassy Suites Hotel’s Pretty Great Family Debate at Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York City on Thursday.

“Shaya got a drum set for his sixth birthday — I don’t know if it’s the worst gift or the best gift I ever purchased.”

With her firstborn coming into her own — and trying to convince Burke-Charvet to teach her how to drive early — the hands-on mom has found a new rhythm in their relationship.

“We’ve always been close, but now it’s a little different because we work out together, we spend time [together] on the weekends — she’s quite an adventurer,” the proud mama shares.

But delaying driver’s ed may actually be working in Burke-Charvet’s favor, she jokes. “A lot of things that she wants to do, she needs me for the ride so I get to hang with her, so that’s really fun,” she says.

The family’s summer is already slated to be a big one: In addition to moving into their new home, custom-built by husband David Charvet, the whole gang is gearing up for their first cruise together.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing experience for the kids and it will be fun for David and I because there’s something for everyone on board,” Burke-Charvet explains.

With six people on the trip, Burke-Charvet already has plans to keep the peace and make sure everyone has a good time.

“It’s just important too that everybody gets to do something they love when on vacation that’s not all about the kids, because then the parents don’t enjoy it, or all about the parents, then the kids aren’t having fun,” she explains.

Despite her high hopes, Burke-Charvet admits she anticipates a few bumps in the road.

“I like to have a family meeting so that everybody can choose the things they want to do — with four kids we take turns. There’s always somebody unhappy, but we try!” she says.