Getty

With four children — Shaya, 7, Rain, 8, Sierra, 13, and Neriah, 15 — and their busy schedules to juggle, Brooke Burke-Charvet admits being a working mom is a balancing act.

“It’s probably the biggest challenge, that work-life balance,” Burke-Charvet told PEOPLE Friday on the set of her upcoming talk show, Breaking Bread with Brooke Burke, airing on FeeIn.

“Stay-at-home moms think they have it harder, working moms think they have it harder — I do both. The one thing that I think [my husband] David [Charvet] and I do is we compromise our social lives so that we can be home at night with our kids. We really enjoy that family time.”

But, when the hands-on mom has to occasionally miss some of her kids’s events because of work duties, she admits, “Communication is key.”

“Today, we’re at our second day of production and my daughter has a dance performance. I had that conversation with her this morning about why I couldn’t be there,” Burke-Charvet, 43, explains. “I think [it’s a] real-life lesson that mommy works and the reasons why I work … they get it and I’m honest.”

And the TV personality admits she’s “blessed” she’s able to “bring [her] kids to work with [her] a lot” as well.

“They spent 1,000 days in the ballroom,” the former Dancing with the Stars co-host shares. “I also schedule their lives full of fun things while I’m doing things that I enjoy and [have] work obligations … We have quality time when we have our down time, so I think that’s the balance.”

But even though Burke-Charvet is constantly on the go, her family is always her top priority.

“It starts with family. Family is the nucleus of everything I do and it’s also what gives me enough grounding to do what I do in this crazy, superficial industry,” Burke-Charvet explains. “It’s where it all starts and it’s where it all ends for me in my life. We make each other come first. We make each other a priority.”

She adds, “We really enjoy being at home doing nothing. We play Rummikub. We make puzzles. We have family sleepovers … We cook together. We know that that’s our cave. It’s where our safety is and where love lives. It’s the most important thing I do — raising my family.”

And the proud mama couldn’t help but share her growing brood’s latest milestones.

“Neriah, my daughter, just got her first job, which is huge. She’s all grown up right now,” Burke-Charvet says. “I can’t even believe it. It’s at a juice bar … and she’s about to start driving, which is crazy because she was in my kangaroo pouch like yesterday.”

Meanwhile, daughter Sierra is following in her mom’s dancing footsteps. “Sierra is performing at Carnegie Hall in New York this weekend, which is huge,” Burke-Charvet adds. “Shaya just dyed his hair. He’s got two-toned hair right now … It’s so freaking cute.”

As for Rain, “she’s just being fabulous.”