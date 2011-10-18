Spotted: Brooke Burke Charvet's Littlest Pumpkin

Brooke Burke Charvet gives son Shaya Braven, 3½, a lift while picking pumpkins on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Up you go!

The Dancing With the Stars co-host, 40, rocked leftover curls from the Monday evening show — click here to learn how to get the look.

Charvet, who married husband David Charvet in August, is also mom to daughters Rain, 4½, Sierra, 9, and Neriah, 11.

