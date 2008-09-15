Brooke Burke Hopes to Sway Sierra's DWtS Voting Decisions

Karl Larsen/INFphoto.com

With the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars only a week away, Brooke Burke is finding her sleepless nights and hectic morning schedule are taking their toll! Saying that she is "so sore and exhausted," Brooke shares in her latest blog that each day begins bright and early at 6:30 a.m. with her youngest daughter Heaven Rain, 19 months. With the next few hours dedicated to getting her older daughters, Neriah, 8, and Sierra Sky, 6, out of bed and ready for school, the 36-year-old juggles "making lunches, serving breakfast, and getting them out the door on time for school!" Additionally, Brooke also must find time "somewhere in between" her morning chores to take a few minutes and feed her youngest, Shaya Braven, 6 months.

Admitting that "all four of my kids need so much," Brooke tries to work out her rigorous rehearsal schedule to give each child special individualized attention. While Shaya is young enough to accompany his mom to the dance studio "so he can get the mommy time he needs," the same isn’t true for Rain, who Brooke says is "too needy right now to stay with me." To make up for the time away from Rain — who spends mornings with her dad, David Charvet — Brooke shares that she is "trying to give her lots of extra love when I get home" and has officially "taken over the bedtime routine" to squeeze in some more time with her daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While her younger children are too little to understand Brooke’s upcoming dancing gig, Neriah and Sierra "are really supportive and excited about me joining the cast." Although the two girls are rooting for their mom, Brooke says that Sierra may also be dialing the phone to cast a vote for another dancer!

"Sierra said to me ‘Mommy, is it okay if I vote for [Hannah Montana‘s] Cody [Linley]? I will vote for you too, but I want to vote for Cody.’ I love how uncensored and honest my children are. Hopefully I will change her mind!"

Rain and Shaya are Brooke’s children with fiancé David; Neriah and Sierra are her daughters with ex-husband Dr. Garth Fisher.

Dancing With the Stars’ season premiere will air Monday, September 22 at 8 p.m.