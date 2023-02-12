Brody Jenner Reveals He and Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting a Baby Girl: 'Here We Go'

Brody Jenner is going to be a girl dad!

Jenner, 39, and girlfriend Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 25, announced on Saturday that they'll soon be raising a baby girl — as they shared a hilarious revelation clip to Instagram.

In the video, two people in jumbo baby costumes face off while surrounded by some of Jenner and Blanco's family and friends, and ultimately, the jumbo baby girl wins and jumps up and down to celebrate. As pink confetti fills the air, Jenner and his pro-surfer partner embrace in a warm hug.

The wholesome video features plenty of cheers, as loved ones approach Jenner to congratulate him on his journey into fatherhood. "IT'S A GIRL 💗💗💗," Blanco captioned the video. "So thrilled 😭 can't wait for @brodyjenner to become the best girl dad in the world! Love you!"

Other videos from the event shared on Jenner's Instagram Story show the reveal party playing out like a wrestling or boxing match, with an announcer on site for the pool-side brawl.

Several friends of The Hills alum and his partner posted congratulatory comments under the video, including Daniella Monet, Mario Lopez, and Linda Thompson — Jenner's mother.

"What an incredible day and such a spectacular gender reveal party! I am so excited to look forward to a little baby girl," Thompson wrote. "Tea parties, tiaras, tutus, sweet Angel baby girl on the way!!! Congratulations!!"

The duo, who have been official since June 2022 when they revealed their relationship on Instagram, first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 after sharing similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media. They were photographed a month later at an Erewhon Market in California.

Brody Jenner (right) poses for a photo with Tia Blanco (left). Tia Blanco/Instagram

Blanco opened up to E! News in November about the couple's decision to keep their romance private for some time." We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," she told the outlet. "But we're both just so in love, and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together."

Jenner, the son of Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, first revealed the pregnancy news alongside Blanco last month. In a joint post, the couple uploaded a video from a doctor's appointment and wished their loved ones a happy new year.

"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all," the pair captioned the clip. "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

Avril Lavigne, Irv Gotti, Brandon Jenner, Thompson, and more wished the couple well upon the announcement. "Couldn't be happier for you both," Heidi Montag wrote. "Congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"