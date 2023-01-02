Brody Jenner Expecting First Baby with Girlfriend Tia Blanco: 'Our Little Angel'

Brody Jenner is going to be a dad!

On Sunday, The Hills alum, 39, confirmed on Instagram that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend and professional surfer Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 25.

In a joint post, the couple shared a video from their doctor's appointment when they got a sonogram and listened to their baby's heartbeat.

"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all," the pair captioned the clip. "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

Blanco and Jenner — the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson — received a number of congratulatory messages in the comments of the video, including sweet notes from Mario Lopez, Avril Lavigne, Heidi Montag Pratt, and more.

Thompson also sent a sweet message to her son, writing, "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"

Jenner's brother Brandon also wrote, "Welcome to the family little one! We've got plenty of cousins waiting for you 😁💜💜."

The pregnancy news comes months after Jenner and Blanco confirmed their relationship on social media. In June 2022, Jenner posted a photo with Blanco on his Instagram Story and a video set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" showing himself and Blanco riding bikes on a winding road.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 when they shared similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media. In mid-May, Jenner and Blanco were photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California, too.

The following November, Blanco spoke to E! News about the couple's decision to keep their romance under wraps at the time.

"We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," she told the outlet. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together."