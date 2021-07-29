Brody Jenner Admits It Was 'Hurtful' Not Knowing About Ex Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy Sooner

Kaitlynn Carter, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, broke the news to ex Brody Jenner on The Hills: New Beginnings

Brody Jenner feels he should have been informed about Kaitlynn Carter's pregnancy news sooner.

On Wednesday's episode of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, Carter, 32, finally broke the news to ex Jenner, 37, that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. (She announced the pregnancy publicly in a June 17 Instagram post.)

Before the conversation between the exes — which will be continued on next week's season finale episode — Jenner told his costars that he already found out about the pregnancy but not from her.

"Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me," Jenner told the cameras in a confessional during the episode. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."

Carter later told others about getting around to informing Jenner, "It's just a big thing to share with somebody. It feels like one final nail in the coffin."

The two have remained close. "We're on great terms," Carter told PEOPLE back in January 2020. "You know, Brody and I were together for so long and honestly, I don't have one ex that I'm not friends with or that I don't have a cordial relationship with."

"It's very important to me," she add at the time. "Once you have someone like that in your life, he'll always have a special place in my heart. And Brody has the same mentality, so it's worked very well between us. We see each other regularly. We have dogs we share, you know, and I'm close with his mom and family, so it's all good."

Carter revealed on a June episode of the Hillscast podcast that it didn't take long for her and Brock, whom she began dating just over a year ago, to start talking about building a family. Brock also has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.

"When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did," she said. "So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly."

Carter recalled the moment she found out she was pregnant, saying that it took some time to process the exciting news: "It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course. It took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited."