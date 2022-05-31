Broadway Star Kenita Miller Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Nova Pearl: 'Blessed'

Broadway's Kenita Miller is officially a mom!

The Tony nominee, 40, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and husband Justin Hicks welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Nova Pearl, on Thursday, May 26.

"HELLO WORLD!!! (sung a la Diana Ross style… from The Wiz) #IYKTYK And on Thursday, May 26th @justinhicksmusic and I were blessed with our baby girl. Nova Pearl 👑 A.k.a. 'Lil Red' ❤️A.k.a. 'Tendanitadstakwímaraandria' … named by AND after her tribe of Aunties👑👑👑👑👑👑👑," writes Miller alongside a sweet picture of her baby girl.

"I won't be posting many pics of her for some time, because her Papa and I need time to be selfish with her. But here's one photo. Eat your heart out world cause my baby is GORGEOUS!!!!! 🥰🤩🤭," she adds.

The actress, who was eight months pregnant at the time, proved that moms-to-be can keep working up until they're due.

"First and foremost," she said, taking the job was a "necessity." She explained at the time, "I needed insurance weeks. … Then I guess a part of me is very stubborn and hard-headed, and it's like I can do whatever I put my mind to."

While some women have openly expressed that they've had trouble working as a pregnant woman due to factors outside of their control, Miller said the creative team at for colored girls had been "willing" to be inclusive — and she's optimistic this is only the beginning of some much-needed change in the industry.

"I'm really hoping that our union starts to see that this is something that is not rare," she said at the time. "It's a part of life. It's how we all got here!"