Broadway Star Kenita Miller Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Nova Pearl: 'Blessed'
Broadway's Kenita Miller is officially a mom!
The Tony nominee, 40, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and husband Justin Hicks welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Nova Pearl, on Thursday, May 26.
"HELLO WORLD!!! (sung a la Diana Ross style… from The Wiz) #IYKTYK And on Thursday, May 26th @justinhicksmusic and I were blessed with our baby girl. Nova Pearl 👑 A.k.a. 'Lil Red' ❤️A.k.a. 'Tendanitadstakwímaraandria' … named by AND after her tribe of Aunties👑👑👑👑👑👑👑," writes Miller alongside a sweet picture of her baby girl.
"I won't be posting many pics of her for some time, because her Papa and I need time to be selfish with her. But here's one photo. Eat your heart out world cause my baby is GORGEOUS!!!!! 🥰🤩🤭," she adds.
Miller, who starred in For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, spoke to PEOPLE last month about performing on stage while expecting her first baby.
The actress, who was eight months pregnant at the time, proved that moms-to-be can keep working up until they're due.
"First and foremost," she said, taking the job was a "necessity." She explained at the time, "I needed insurance weeks. … Then I guess a part of me is very stubborn and hard-headed, and it's like I can do whatever I put my mind to."
While some women have openly expressed that they've had trouble working as a pregnant woman due to factors outside of their control, Miller said the creative team at for colored girls had been "willing" to be inclusive — and she's optimistic this is only the beginning of some much-needed change in the industry.
"I'm really hoping that our union starts to see that this is something that is not rare," she said at the time. "It's a part of life. It's how we all got here!"
For Miller, pregnancy was a beautiful part of her Broadway experience. "As long as I've been performing, my nerves are incredible, except with carrying this little being. Cue the tiny violins, but I never feel alone. I never feel by myself," she said.