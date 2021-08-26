TikTok Star Brittany Xavier Reveals Name of Newborn Baby Daughter: 'It Honestly Feels Surreal'

Influencer Brittany Xavier tells PEOPLE about feeling that "immense joy and bond all over again" welcoming a new baby girl 14 years after the birth of daughter Jadyn

Meet Poppy Wren Xavier!

TikTok star and influencer Brittany Xavier and her husband Anthony welcomed their baby girl on Monday, Aug. 16, at 11:29 a.m., with the newborn weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 21.25 inches long at birth.

Brittany, 34, is also mom to 14-year-old daughter Jadyn, and she tells PEOPLE "it honestly feels surreal" becoming a new mom all over again years later.

"It took Anthony and I some time to get pregnant, so we're extremely thankful to have Poppy with us," she says. "I remember when Jadyn was born, feeling an immediate bond with her. It's only something a mother can experience with her child. And now with Poppy, I was able to feel that immense joy and bond all over again."

Influencer Brittany Xavier welcomes baby Credit: The Xavier Family

Inspiration for their new addition's name came from the sweet way Brittany told her husband she was expecting.

"I told my husband I was 4 weeks pregnant by taping a poppy seed to a card, and ever since we called the baby our little poppy seed," explains Brittany.

"During our gender reveal in February, we knew that if it was a girl her name would be Poppy, and we never considered other names. It felt meant to be. Her middle name, Wren, is after Anthony's great grandmother who he was very close to while growing up before she passed. This is our way of honoring her legacy."

Influencer Brittany Xavier welcomes baby Credit: The Xavier Family

As for how this pregnancy journey felt different than preparing for Jadyn, Brittany says it's been "so refreshing to experience this with a partner, especially one like Anthony."

"His emotional and physical support has made all the difference this time around," she continues. "At my age, I also feel a lot more confident as a mother. As a teenage mom, I had so much to learn about this whole process, plus I was in school and had a full-time job. This time around, I feel a lot more grounded. I've been able to learn from my past in order to make the present as best as possible."