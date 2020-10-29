Brittany Nassif Shows Off Postpartum Body 2 Weeks After Welcoming Daughter with Dr. Paul Nassif

"Yes 6 weeks until I'm allow(ed) to work [out] again," Brittany Nassif told a fan on Instagram

Brittany Nassif is itching to hit the gym again!

The new mom shared the first photo of her postpartum figure to her Instagram feed this week, posing in a black Calvin Klein sports bra and matching bottoms for the mirror selfie.

Brittany's snapshot came "two weeks post pregnancy," after she and her husband, Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif, welcomed daughter Paulina Anne, their first child together.

"I cannot wait to start working out again! 💪🏼," the fitness guru, 29, wrote in her Monday caption.

When a fan asked in the comments if she had to "wait for a 6 week check" until she got back into a fitness routine, Brittany replied, "Yes 6 weeks until I'm allow(ed) to work [out] again."

Brittany and Paul, 58, welcomed their first child together on Oct. 12, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively one day after the newborn's arrival. (And she already has her own Instagram account!)

"Yesterday morning at 7:42 a.m., we welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif into the world," the couple told PEOPLE, adding that she weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz.

"Paulina is already a living, breathing extension of our hearts and the love we have for her is absolutely unbelievable!" they continued. "She truly is a blessing, especially during such a tough year. Thank you all for your love and support and coming along with us on this this journey."

The new parents joked, "We'll continue to keep you posted every step of the way, but for now we need some rest!"

Baby Paulina joins Nassif's teenage sons: twins Collin and Christian, 14, and Gavin, 17. And he couldn't have been more pumped to become a dad to a daughter.

"Pink! It's a girl!" he exclaimed in a video of the couple's sex reveal in April, before giving his wife a hug and a kiss.

The doctor also wrote in the caption of his clip, "It's a girl!! 💞💞 My heart is racing! This is truly one of the best days of my life … I can't wait to meet you, my baby girl!"