Brittany Matthews Takes Daughter Sterling to M&M's World After Dad Patrick Mahomes' NFL Loss
Brittany Matthews is introducing her little girl to the colorful world of M&M's!
On Thursday, the 26-year-old shared a photo to her Instagram Story of daughter Sterling Skye, 11 months, hanging out at M&M's World in Las Vegas, taking in the sights of the different candy choices from her stroller.
For the fun outing, Sterling, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, dressed in a red sweatshirt, a pair of black leggings and an adorable yellow headband with a bow.
The family's trip to Las Vegas comes after Mahomes' NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost in last week's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will advance to the Super Bowl where they will play the Los Angeles Rams.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
For Mahomes' final NFL game this season, Matthews made sure her little girl went all out when it came to her outfit.
The mom of one posted a series of photos from the game, including a shot of her giving her little girl a kiss while the two watched Mahomes down on the field.
While Matthews wore a red velour jacket over an all-black ensemble, her daughter dressed in a ruffled red top, tutu-like red socks, blinged-out sneakers and a customized Chiefs headband.
The new parents recently celebrated their daughter turning 11 months old with Matthews sharing some adorable snaps to her Instagram Stories of her matching with her daughter and Sterling enjoying playtime with the family dogs.
"Also, someone explain to me how my baby girl is 11months old today😭😭," Matthews captioned a heartwarming photo of Sterling snuggling with one of their pet dogs.