Brittany Matthews Shares Sweet Photos of Sterling, 7 Months, as Grandma Calls Baby a 'Little Boss'

Brittany Matthews also shared a new photo of her family of three, featuring fiancé Patrick Mahomes and their first baby

Brittany Matthews' baby girl is growing fast!

On Thursday, the new mom, 26, shared photos of her daughter Sterling Skye, 7 months, whom she shares with NFL star fiancé Patrick Mahomes. In one snapshot, Sterling sat wearing a onesie that reads "happy fall y'all," happily reaching upward amongst her toys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In another photo, Mahomes, 26, held up the baby girl, who looked directly into the camera while dressed in a mint green tracksuit.

Matthews also posted a family photo of the three of them, as they smiled while supporting the Kansas City NWSL, an American professional women's soccer team. Mahomes' mom Randi wrote in the comment section, "Love y'all!!! I see the little boss!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Matthews new photos of daughter Sterling Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Mahomes and Matthews set a 2022 wedding date in March but did not reveal their venue or spill specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling when he and Matthews tie the knot.

Brittany Matthews new photos of daughter Sterling Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."