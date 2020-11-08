Brittany Matthews Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Cheering on Fiancé Patrick Mahomes at History-Making Game

Brittany Matthews is bumpin' along!

The pregnant entrepreneur proudly cheered on her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on Sunday when his team defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-31.

"Baby girls starting to make an appearance, she told me she can’t wait for game daysss 🤩#GAMEDAYYYY," Matthews captioned her two bump photos.

While rooting for the Chiefs, the mom-to-be also emphasized the importance of wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "To all the mask haters, yes I have a mask, yes I wear one when it's required/around people that haven't been tested, yes I'm pregnant and not an idiot, thank you," she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story.

Sunday was a special game for Mahomes. The Super Bowl MVP, 25, became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw 100 touchdown passes after his throw to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes, who needed 40 career games to reach 100 touchdown passes, shattered NFL legend Dan Marino's previous record of 44 games, which was set in 1986.

According to CBS Sports, Mahomes already became the fastest quarterback to 10,000 passing yards this season and is just the third quarterback with 22 games of at least 300 passing yards in his first four seasons.

In addition to Sunday's game, Mahomes and Matthews — who began dating in their teens — have had much to celebrate lately.

On Sept. 29, the personal trainer and fitness influencer announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly. The longtime couple got engaged earlier that month when Mahomes popped the question following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' birthday.

Then in October, the parents-to-be revealed they are expecting a baby girl.