Brittany Matthews Showcases Pink Nursery for Newborn Daughter Sterling Skye — See the Room!

The new mom previously highlighted changes they had to make to the baby's room

Brittany Matthews can't get enough of the nursery she created for her baby girl.

Over the weekend, the new mom, 25, shared a video on her Instagram Story showcasing the nursery for her daughter Sterling Skye, whom she welcomed with fiancé Patrick Mahomes on Feb. 20. The room features a white crib, a floor plant, pink walls and Sterling's name arranged above her crib.

Matthews has previously offered glimpses of the nursery when it was a work in progress, including in January when she explained they had to swap out their original wallpaper.

"The previous wallpaper was not working or sticking to the walls," she explained while pointing the camera to the accent wall, adorned with a pink-and-white design at the time.

While quickly panning the camera around the walls in January, Matthews was careful not to show one portion of the room where she teased that her daughter's name was incorporated into a design. "Her name is back up but ya can't see it!" she said in the video, over which she wrote, "All the sneak peeks I'm giving here 😍."

On Saturday, Matthews posted a photo of herself and Mahomes, also 25, having a night out, two weeks after welcoming their first child.

"Mom & Dad went somewhere last night & I just looked at photos of my baby girl & missed her the whole time 😭💕," she captioned the smiley photo.

Matthews and Mahomes began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."