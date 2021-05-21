Brittany Matthews and NFL star Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first baby, daughter Sterling Skye, in February

Brittany Matthews Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Sterling Skye as She Turns 3 Months Old

Sterling Skye is growing up so fast!

On Thursday, Brittany Matthews, 25, shared a sweet picture of her baby girl to her Instagram Story to celebrate her daughter turning 3 months old.

In the photo, baby Sterling, whose face is cut out of the shot, is lounging in a fuzzy pink chair while dressed in a blush-colored onesie adorned with a rainbow. A wood sign reading "three months" is also propped up next to the infant.

"Sterling Skye is 3 months old today 💕," Matthews, who shares her daughter with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, captioned the picture.

Earlier this week, Matthews shared another adorable photo to her Instagram Story of her relaxing on the couch with her daughter as the pair watched Disney Junior on TV together.

Brittany Matthews baby Sterling Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty; Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Sterling is focused on the screen in the snap as she rests on top of a crescent-shaped pillow in her customized pink onesie. Matthews is seen off to the side sitting next to her daughter.

"This girl 💕😭," she captioned the picture.

Matthews celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom earlier this month and shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl.

"Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more then [sic] you will ever understand," Matthews wrote alongside new photos of her little one.

The mom of one also thanked her own mother. "Dear Mom, thank you for always being the best mom and role model I could ask for!" she said.

Mahomes, also 25, shared a tribute to Matthews as well, writing on Instagram, "Happy 1st Mother's Day!"

Days after Sterling's birth, Matthews wrote on Instagram that she was "sure glad she came a few days early."