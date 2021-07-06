Brittany Matthews Shares Photo Nursing Daughter Sterling Skye: 'Stop Growing Ster Girl'

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first baby, Sterling Skye, in February

Brittany Matthews wishes time could slow down with her baby girl.

On Monday, the new mom, 25, shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, commenting on how fast her first baby is growing up.

In the sweet picture, Sterling rests on her mom's lap while wearing an adorable green camouflage onesie and tan socks. Matthews holds her baby against her chest while sporting a navy activewear set.

"Don't know what I'm gonna do when she doesn't fit perfectly in my lap 😭😭😭😭 Stop growing ster girl 😥," the first-time mom writes.

Earlier this week, Mahomes, 25, and Matthews celebrated their daughter's first Fourth of July with some fashionable photos of baby Sterling.

Matthews shared pictures of her daughter looking cute and festive in a red and white striped peplum swimsuit with a blue headband, while lying on a red blanket, surrounded by red, white and blue stars.

"Happy 4th of July," the proud mom wrote in the caption.

Baby Sterling served multiple Independence Day looks over the weekend, as Matthews shared another photo to her Instagram Story of the infant in a blue and white striped dress, with a red bow in her hair.

She and fiancé Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first child on Feb. 20. The high school sweethearts previously got engaged in September, when Mahomes popped the question on the same day he received his Super Bowl ring.

The growing family has since celebrated a number of firsts in Sterling's first few months of life, most recently Mahomes' first Father's Day as a dad. "Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you," Matthews wrote on Instagram with a sweet family photo. Mahomes previously paid tribute to his wife-to-be on her first Mother's Day.

Photos of Sterling's face were first shared by the couple last month, after they expressed their desire to wait until they were comfortable putting her pictures in public.