Brittany Matthews Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Sterling's First Valentine's Day: 'Our Baby Girl'

Brittany Matthews also showed off the bouquets of “matching flowers” fiancé Patrick Mahomes got for his ladies in a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story on Monday

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are spoiling their daughter Sterling Skye on her first Valentine's Day!

The personal trainer, 26, posted a slew of photos of her and Mahomes' adorable daughter — who will celebrate her 1st birthday this month — to her Instagram Story on Monday, showing off how the tiny tot celebrated the holiday.

"Dad got mama and Ster girl matching flowers," Matthews captioned a cute photo of Sterling posing in front of two bouquets of pink and white flowers, adding, "We love our valentine!!"

Sterling looked festive as ever in a white tee that read "loved" in pink writing, light pink leggings, little white knee socks, and a huge red bow to finish off her Valentine's Day getup, holding a note from her NFL star dad that read, "Happy 1st Valentine's Day! Love, Dada."

"She loved the note," Matthews added in another slide, tagging Mahomes, 26 after showing off close-up photos of their floral arrangements.

In a third photo, Sterling seemingly had a bit of a wardrobe change, keeping her red bow on her head but swapping out her previous pink leggings and white shirt combo for another white top with "little Valentine" written in red on it, red bottoms with fluffy detailing at the ankles, and matching red socks.

Matthews has been documenting baby Sterling's firsts. Last year, she shared a family photo of the tiny tot's first Thanksgiving, writing in the caption that she was "Extra thankful."

While Matthews is no stranger to sharing snaps of her and her fiancé's baby girl, the couple wasn't always so keen on showing pictures of Sterling's face.

"First we didn't want to, especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while," Mahomes told PEOPLE at the time. "Then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody."

Mahomes also told PEOPLE in July of last year that he and his soon-to-be wife — they plan on tying the knot sometime this year — will likely incorporate their daughter into their wedding day festivities. "That's the hope," he said.