After breastfeeding daughter Sterling Skye for 10 months, Brittany Matthews said she was "just ready to be done" in a candid Instagram post

Brittany Matthews Says She's 'Emotional' on Last Day Breastfeeding Her Daughter: 'Why Is This So Hard?'

Brittany Matthews is feeling sentimental on her last day of breastfeeding daughter Sterling Skye.

Matthews — who shares Sterling with her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — announced the mommy milestone on her Instagram Story Monday. Despite saying she's "ready to be done," she also called it an "emotional" experience.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last feed of breast milk today 😭," she began the post, written over a photo of Sterling — who will turn 10 months next week — and a bag of breast milk.

"Very emotional lol did it 10 months (last two months just exclusively pumping), but I was just ready for it to be done, but also like why is this so hard?" Matthews, 26, questioned. "Moms send help … 🙏🏻❤️."

In a follow-up Instagram Story, she added that she was going to treat herself to some sweets after making adjustments to her diet while breastfeeding. "I did have to cut out dairy, due to all Ster Girls allergies," she wrote. "So brb while I go indulge in chocolate milk & ice cream."

Brittany-Matthews Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, the fitness trainer got candid about posting mostly positive parenting moments during an Instagram Q&A after a follower commented, "Post the momma struggles too, we know you have them. You post as if it's always perfect."

Matthews replied, "Yes I have them. But I choose not to talk about them on here. That's my own personal choice. I try not to make everything seem perfect, I'm sorry if I do, cause you're right that's not the case about everything."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Matthews on Having Nanny with Baby Sterling When Necessary: 'Never Feel Guilty'

The mom of one also revealed the most challenging part of parenting thus far. "Honestly all the sacrifices and changes I have had to make," she admitted. "What I eat, what I drink, my sleep, what I do in my free time lol. It's not a bad thing in any way, just having to adjust and change my life alot [sic]! But I sure do love her so dang much so it's all worth it."