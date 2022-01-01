Brittany Matthews shared photos of herself with fiancé Patrick Mahomes and 10-month-old daughter Sterling Skye ahead of the new year

Brittany Matthews Says 2021 'Brought Me My Biggest Blessing' with Birth of Daughter Sterling

Brittany Matthews is reflecting on the year she became a mom.

Matthews, 26, who welcomed daughter Sterling Skye with fiancé Patrick Mahomes in February, posted about her year of "growth" on Friday as she looked back on 2021.

She also shared a shot of just herself and Sterling grinning together, as well as another adorable photo of Mahomes smiling down at Sterling as the baby looks into the distance.

In the last photo, Sterling poses in a solo shot as she sits on a fluffy white blanket in the grass.

"2021, a year that brought a lot of growth, but most importantly brought me my biggest blessing, Sterling Skye👑💕," Matthews wrote in the caption. "Happy New Years Everyone✨."

Matthews' post comes after she and Mahomes celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter. The NFL star opened up about the "awesome" experience in an interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio on Monday.

"It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday," Mahomes said. "We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don't think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys."

Mahomes and Matthews gifts for their daughter included a mini Lamborghini, he shared.

"It was awesome, and you can control it through a little remote control, too," Mahomes said. "I think it's a bad sign for me that she's already getting a black Lamborghini. Brittany's already putting it in her head."