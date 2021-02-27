Baby Blues! Brittany Matthews Raves About Her 7-Day-Old Daughter's Eyes

Brittany Matthews is loving her daughter's baby blues.

On Saturday, the new mom revealed that her 7-day-old daughter Sterling Skye has blue eyes.

"The perfect outfit that goes with her name & her blue eyes 😭," she wrote, referring to her daughter's middle name, Skye, and an adorable light blue onesie with clouds on it.

Matthews, 25, and her fiancé Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first child on Feb. 20.

This is the first time the new mom has shared a detail about her baby's appearance as she and Mahomes, 25, are waiting until "the time is right" to share photos of their daughter.

Since the arrival of baby Sterling, Matthews said she and Mahomes are "just soaking in every minute with her."

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram last Sunday, sharing a photo of the newborn holding her parents' fingers and a necklace with the baby girl's name on it. "Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews captioned her post.

And on her Instagram Stories, Matthews said this past Wednesday was her baby girl's "actual due date," adding that she is "sure glad she came a few days early."

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" Matthews wrote. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Prior to Sterling's birth, Matthews wrote on Instagram, "Ready to meet you baby girl 💕," while sharing a gallery of maternity photos. Then last Monday, the new mother wrote: "When I thought I knew love. Then I saw your face for the first time. ✨ #SterlingSkye."

Matthews and Mahomes began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."

The couple found out the sex of their baby on the way in October, both embracing and sharing in excitement about expecting a daughter.