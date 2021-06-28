Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first baby, daughter Sterling Skye, in February

Brittany Matthews Says She's 'Just Pumpin & Momin' on Trip with Baby Sterling, Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews is keeping up her mom duties while on vacation!

During a family trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, Matthews posted a candid photo to her Instagram Story, sharing that she's "just pumpin & momin" while away with husband Patrick Mahomes and their 4-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

In the sweet picture, Matthews and Mahomes, both 25, sit close on an outdoor couch while the new mom holds baby Sterling on her lap and pumps breast milk.

The mom of one later shared photos of her and Mahomes on a boat outing together, writing, "Us❤️ & Ster💕"

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated his first Father's Day since he and Matthews welcomed baby Sterling in February.

Matthews paid tribute to the NFL star by sharing photos of some sweet father/daughter moments between Mahomes and their baby girl, who turned 4 months old on Sunday. "Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you," the proud mom wrote in the caption.

The couple recently shared new images from a photoshoot on Instagram, which marked the first time Sterling's face was shared on social media.

In the too-cute pictures, Mahomes and Matthews posed with their little girl, who was dressed in a black and white Adidas tracksuit. Baby Sterling also matched her look with a black bow headband.

"Hi, my name is Sterling💕👑," Matthews captioned the photos, while Mahomes wrote on a separate post, "Hello World!"

Days after giving birth, Matthews explained on Instagram that she would share photos of their baby girl as soon as she felt comfortable.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" the new mom wrote at the time. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Matthews and Mahomes began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."