"Understand your body is changing, you’re growing a whole human inside of you, so do not be so hard on yourself," she says

Brittany Matthews Says 'Most Important Thing' Pregnancy Taught Her Is to 'Give Yourself Some Grace'

Pregnant Brittany Matthews is sharing what she's learned while carrying her daughter.

The 25-year-old personal trainer, who is currently expecting her first child with her football-star fiancé Patrick Mahomes, has previously kept her Instagram followers updated about continuing to work out while pregnant. On Tuesday, Matthews offered tips and advice she's picked up along the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One of the most important things I have taken from pregnancy is, GIVE YOURSELF SOME GRACE!!!" she wrote, sharing a series of videos in which she demonstrates leg and shoulder routines. "Understand your body is changing, you're growing a whole human inside of you, so do not be so hard on yourself!"

"The amount of times I workout in a week fluctuates every week, and sometimes I don't get a workout in at all, and that's okay!" she says.

Matthews adds that her top three "priorities" are to "just move, drink your water [and] eat appropriate amount of cals."

"If you are a momma, I would love for you to share your Top 3 Priorities you had during your pregnancy," she says, encouraging other mothers to share insight into their fitness and wellness experiences before and after baby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in October, Matthews tweeted that she "truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good....my oh my." The mom-to-be went on to defend working out while expecting, writing at the time, "Do your research peeps, there's lots of new info out."

The apparent clap back at mommy shamers came after Matthews posted several fitness videos on Instagram, in which she showed off her workout routines, including one clip in which she shows off her baby bump and demonstrates five variations of squats.

In the comment section to the particular post, one user wrote, "Be careful with the baby in you you may cause defects," while others praised Matthews for exercising during her pregnancy: "You go mama! You'll have such an easy labor & delivery because you're so active."

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

According to the Mayo Clinic, working out while pregnant is helpful to both the mom and the baby on the way, as long as women check with their doctors beforehand. The experts recommend about 30 minutes a day of moderate exercise.

The Mayo Clinic, however, does list certain activities that most pregnant women should avoid, including motions in which one lies flat on their back following their first trimester. As another reminder, the Mayo Clinic says not to exercise at a high altitude, and sit out for "hot yoga" and similar activities.

Matthews wrote on Instagram in October about her exercise regimen at the time, explaining that she is "lucky enough to get 3 workouts in a week."