"Listening to my body, and just keeping it moving is where I'm at right now," said the personal trainer, who's expecting her first child with Patrick Mahomes

Pregnant Brittany Matthews Responds to Critics Who Shamed Her for Working Out While Expecting

Pregnant Brittany Matthews is defending her continued workout regimen.

On Sunday, Matthews — who's currently expecting her first child with her NFL-star fiancé Patrick Mahomes — tweeted that she "truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good....my oh my."

"Do your research peeps, there's lots of new info out," the personal trainer, 25, added.

The apparent clap back at mommy shamers came after Matthews posted several fitness videos on Instagram, in which the mom-to-be shows off her workout routines, including one clip in which she shows off her baby bump and demonstrates five variations of squats.

In the comment section to the particular post, one user wrote, "Be careful with the baby in you you may cause defects," while others praised Matthews for exercising during her pregnancy: "You go mama! You'll have such an easy labor & delivery because you're so active."

According to the Mayo Clinic, working out while pregnant is helpful to both the mom and the baby on the way, as long as women check with their doctors beforehand. The experts recommend about 30 minutes a day of moderate exercise.

The Mayo Clinic, however, does list certain activities that most pregnant women should avoid, including motions in which one lies flat on their back following their first trimester. As another reminder, the Mayo Clinic says not to exercise at a high altitude, and sit out for "hot yoga" and similar activities.

Earlier this month, Matthews wrote on Instagram about her current exercise regimen, explaining that she is "lucky enough to get 3 workouts in a week" at the moment.

"Listening to my body, and just keeping it moving is where I'm at right now," she wrote. "Everyone is different, every pregnancy journey is different, but we are all mamas creating a beautiful child and that is such a blessing!!"

Matthews announced that she is expecting back on Sept. 29 with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes, 25, hugged her belly.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote at the time.

The NFL star shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.