"You're gonna be the best mom ever," the quarterback says

See Patrick Mahomes' Sweet Message to Fiancée Brittany Matthews During Her 'Perfect' Baby Shower

Patrick Mahomes celebrated fiancée Brittany Matthews (virtually!) at her baby shower with a loving message.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old fitness trainer — who is expecting her first child with the NFL star, 25 — got together with some friends and family for her baby shower after they all had "quarantined and been COVID tested." She added of her big day: "Thankful to have amazing close friends & family that will stay safe for the sake of me & my baby girl."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Matthews then shared a video recap on Tuesday of the very-pink festivities, including her video call with Mahomes, who wasn't in attendance.

"Hope you're having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it's everything that you could dream of," Mahomes says in the video message as Matthews smiles. "You're gonna be the best mom ever, and I hope that I can be just as good a dad."

"Was such a perfect day 💕👑 #babyshower," the mom-to-be captioned the Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the shower, Matthews showed off her baby bump in a pink dress featuring a thigh-high slit — which matched perfectly with the shower's festive pink decorations for their baby girl on the way.

Matthews announced that she is expecting back on Sept. 29 with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote at the time. The athlete shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.