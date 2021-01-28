Brittany Matthews is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses for Stunning Maternity Shoot: 'I Love You Girl'

Brittany Matthews is embracing her pregnant belly.

On Wednesday, the personal trainer, who is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, posted several snaps to Instagram from her maternity photo shoot.

The first photo, shot in black and white, features Matthews, 25, holding her baby bump while laying down on the ground dressed in a long black shirt and no pants.

In the following three photos, the mom-to-be poses in a plain white shirt and then a white dress while surrounded by an abundance of colorful flowers.

"I love you girl💕," Matthews captioned her post.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews | Credit: Melissa & Beth Photography

Image zoom Brittany Matthews | Credit: Melissa & Beth Photography

Matthews first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after she and Mahomes, who began dating in their teens, got engaged.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote in a celebratory social media post alongside two photos with her NFL quarterback fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes, 25, hugged her belly.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews | Credit: Melissa & Beth Photography

Image zoom Brittany Matthews | Credit: Melissa & Beth Photography

As her due date approaches, Matthews has been taking her followers along her pregnancy journey. Last week, she showed off her nearly-done nursery for her baby girl.

In footage posted to her Instagram Story, Matthews gave a 360-degree view of the baby's room, highlighting the stuffed animal–filled crib and the new wallpaper. The nursery has pink curtains and starry-night wall installations, plus a sign that reads "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars."

Matthews was also careful not to reveal her daughter's name in the footage. "Her name is back up but ya can't see it!" she said in the video, over which she wrote, "All the sneak peeks I'm giving here 😍."

In early December, Matthews enjoyed a baby shower thrown for her by family and friends.

"Thanks to my gals for going to TX to shower baby girl & I," she wrote alongside one photo, before going on to explain that she and her loved ones had all "quarantined and been COVID tested."