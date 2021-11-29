The new parents smiled with their 9-month-old daughter while at a Sporting Kansas City soccer game on Sunday

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Pose with Baby Sterling as She Wraps Her 'KC Sports Tour'

Sterling Skye loves her Kansas City sports teams!

On Sunday, Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes, both 26, brought their 9-month-old daughter to a Sporting Kansas City men's soccer game, where the family of three snapped a sweet photo together.

In the shot, shared to Matthews' Instagram page, the new parents smile next to their little girl while standing at their stadium seats. Baby Sterling bundled up for the chilly outing, wearing a fuzzy sweatshirt and a pair of gray joggers.

"Sterling has officially completed her KC Sports Tour❤️💙 #paintthewall," Matthews wrote, sharing additional photos of Sterling at various Kansas City sporting events on her Instagram Story.

Later that day, Matthews posted a throwback shot of Sterling cheering on her dad from a Kansas City Chiefs game.

"Hope you love sports when you grow up sister girl ☺️❤️ #SterlingsKCSportsTour," the mom of one said.

Sterling celebrated her first Thanksgiving last week, with the fitness trainer posting photos to Instagram of the little girl in Burberry plaid.

"1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃 Extra thankful," Matthews wrote alongside the family snap. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone😘."

On her Instagram Story, Matthews also shared a video of a Thanksgiving spread, as well as another photograph of Sterling posing in her designer outfit.

Mahomes shared a series of shots on his own Instagram page of himself and his fiancée with their little one.