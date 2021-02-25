Brittany Matthews Says She's 'Soaking in Every Minute' with Newborn Daughter Sterling

The new mom adds that she's "sure glad" her daughter arrived a few days earlier than her due date

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are basking in baby bliss.

Matthews and her fiance Mahomes, both 25, welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Saturday and announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo of the newborn holding her parents' fingers. Matthews also wore a necklace with the baby girl's name on it.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Matthews said it was her baby girl's "actual due date," with the new mom adding that she is "sure glad she came a few days early."

Matthews says she will share photos of Sterling when she feels more comfortable. Right now, she explains, she is simply enjoying her newborn.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" she writes. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

"Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews captioned her post Sunday announcing her daughter's birth.

Earlier on Saturday, Matthews wrote on Instagram, "Ready to meet you baby girl 💕," while sharing a gallery of maternity photos. Then on Monday, the new mother wrote: "When I thought I knew love. Then I saw your face for the first time. ✨ #SterlingSkye"

Earlier this month, after Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, Matthews showed support for him and looked forward to starting their family together.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" Matthews wrote on Twitter. "Now let's have a baby."