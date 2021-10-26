Baby Sterling Snuggles Up to Dad Patrick Mahomes in Sweet Family Photo from Mom Brittany Matthews

Sterling Skye loves to hang with Mom and Dad!

On Tuesday, Brittany Matthews, 26, shared a new family photo with her 8-month-old daughter and fiancé Patrick Mahomes as the trio smiled together while sitting in a row of stadium seats.

In the cute photo, Mahomes, 26, supports the professional women's soccer team co-owned by Matthews, Kansas City NWSL, as he wears their team jersey. Baby Sterling showed her spirit by sporting one of the teams' colors and wearing a teal headband and teal socks.

Sterling snuggles up to her Dad in the image while Matthews leans in next to the NFL star.

"BIG WEEK for @kcwoso🔥 Just so excited to finally share everything with this AMAZING City!! #weplayforkc," Matthews writes.

Earlier this week, Sterling supported her dad's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they took on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Matthews shared an adorable photo of her daughter wearing a customized jean jacket with her dad's name on it. In the picture, Sterling sits on the ground and looks up at the camera while wearing the denim jacket on top of a yellow onesie.

She also wore a pair of red and yellow bedazzled Converse as well as a hair bow printed with footballs.

Brittany Matthews Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

As seen in other photos of her customized denim jacket, the piece also features Mahomes' jersey number and announces to the world that the star athlete is her "daddy."

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed Sterling in February. The longtime couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the athlete popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.